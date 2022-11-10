FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1450 RALEIGH RD CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 143 stocks valued at a total of $987.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.60%), MSFT(5.39%), and XOM(3.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC bought 250,016 shares of NYSE:TJX for a total holding of 256,985. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.72.

On 10/11/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $64.785 per share and a market cap of $75.47Bil. The stock has returned 4.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-book ratio of 14.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 96,381-share investment in NAS:MAR. Previously, the stock had a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.57 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Marriott International Inc traded for a price of $139.11 per share and a market cap of $45.26Bil. The stock has returned -10.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-book ratio of 25.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC reduced their investment in NAS:ATVI by 138,247 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.29.

On 10/11/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $73.73 per share and a market cap of $57.59Bil. The stock has returned -2.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.03 and a price-sales ratio of 7.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC bought 72,861 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 180,030. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.92.

On 10/11/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $94.23 per share and a market cap of $172.46Bil. The stock has returned -45.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 55.01, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 37,342 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.55.

On 10/11/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $143.38 per share and a market cap of $252.74Bil. The stock has returned 34.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 17.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

