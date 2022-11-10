Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

53 SOUTH MAIN STREET IPSWICH, MA 01938

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $314.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.13%), AAPL(4.82%), and XOM(2.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 53,586 shares in NYSE:BIPC, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.99 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp traded for a price of $38.46 per share and a market cap of $4.21Bil. The stock has returned 1.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:GXO by 31,163 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.15.

On 10/11/2022, GXO Logistics Inc traded for a price of $34.87 per share and a market cap of $4.16Bil. The stock has returned -52.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GXO Logistics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 2,856 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $263.86.

On 10/11/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $227.849 per share and a market cap of $1,702.04Bil. The stock has returned -21.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-book ratio of 10.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.55 and a price-sales ratio of 8.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 1,834 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.72.

On 10/11/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $328.01 per share and a market cap of $312.34Bil. The stock has returned 42.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-book ratio of 36.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.93 and a price-sales ratio of 10.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 6,818 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.31.

On 10/11/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $99.465 per share and a market cap of $414.85Bil. The stock has returned 67.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 54.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.