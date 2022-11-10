PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2770 INDIAN RIVER BLVD SUITE 204 VERO BEACH, FL 32960

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $575.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(4.78%), MSFT(4.15%), and ELV(4.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 163,840-share investment in NYSE:SWK. Previously, the stock had a 2.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.21 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $77.485 per share and a market cap of $11.52Bil. The stock has returned -53.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 233,130 shares in NYSE:FBHS, giving the stock a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.46 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc traded for a price of $57.81 per share and a market cap of $7.47Bil. The stock has returned -36.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC bought 23,737 shares of NAS:ZBRA for a total holding of 60,790. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.19.

On 10/11/2022, Zebra Technologies Corp traded for a price of $254.455 per share and a market cap of $13.15Bil. The stock has returned -48.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zebra Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-book ratio of 5.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 157,270 shares in NYSE:VZ, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.59 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $36.45 per share and a market cap of $153.25Bil. The stock has returned -25.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC bought 126,675 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 305,687. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.0461 per share and a market cap of $56.46Bil. The stock has returned -28.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.