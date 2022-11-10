STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 Morgan Keegan Dr. Little Rock, AR 72202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $837.00Mil. The top holdings were VOE(13.01%), VUG(10.62%), and VTV(10.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 38,537 shares of ARCA:VOE for a total holding of 894,788. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.7.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $124.67 per share and a market cap of $14.48Bil. The stock has returned -10.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

During the quarter, STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 32,198 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 717,106. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $126.54 per share and a market cap of $92.85Bil. The stock has returned -5.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

During the quarter, STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 13,251 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 415,500. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $213.23 per share and a market cap of $66.21Bil. The stock has returned -26.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a price-book ratio of 7.40.

During the quarter, STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 12,758 shares of ARCA:VOT for a total holding of 454,168. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.92.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $171.7225 per share and a market cap of $8.89Bil. The stock has returned -27.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a price-book ratio of 4.53.

During the quarter, STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 42,315 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 1,106,535. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/11/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.14 per share and a market cap of $21.17Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.