STEPH & CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 231 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(21.00%), IWR(8.39%), and VTI(5.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STEPH & CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

STEPH & CO reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 28,135 shares. The trade had a 3.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $181.745 per share and a market cap of $242.42Bil. The stock has returned -18.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

During the quarter, STEPH & CO bought 22,636 shares of ARCA:MGC for a total holding of 39,994. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.18.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF traded for a price of $125.902 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -17.04% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a price-book ratio of 4.08.

STEPH & CO reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 75,919 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.3155 per share and a market cap of $62.43Bil. The stock has returned -25.93% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

STEPH & CO reduced their investment in ARCA:FBND by 53,297 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.55.

On 10/11/2022, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.273 per share and a market cap of $2.16Bil. The stock has returned -14.41% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.17.

STEPH & CO reduced their investment in ARCA:BOND by 23,531 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.1.

On 10/11/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $89.15 per share and a market cap of $2.98Bil. The stock has returned -16.25% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

