TIAA, FSB recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 567 stocks valued at a total of $23.32Bil. The top holdings were IEFA(14.15%), IEMG(6.46%), and IWS(5.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TIAA, FSB’s top five trades of the quarter.

TIAA, FSB reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 3,424,540 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/11/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.52 per share and a market cap of $28.26Bil. The stock has returned -8.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TIAA, FSB bought 2,383,152 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 62,650,757. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $52.55 per share and a market cap of $75.43Bil. The stock has returned -25.97% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

TIAA, FSB reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 2,501,517 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.28 per share and a market cap of $84.06Bil. The stock has returned -25.53% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, TIAA, FSB bought 1,180,744 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 2,690,423. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.57 per share and a market cap of $18.37Bil. The stock has returned -9.33% over the past year.

TIAA, FSB reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 252,273 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $210.84 per share and a market cap of $65.57Bil. The stock has returned -27.43% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a price-book ratio of 7.33.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

