Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 827 stocks valued at a total of $297.00Mil. The top holdings were ACIO(13.62%), ADME(10.03%), and OSCV(5.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:ADME by 84,224 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.49.

On 10/11/2022, Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF traded for a price of $33.24 per share and a market cap of $325.48Mil. The stock has returned -16.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

During the quarter, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC bought 5,842 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 25,969. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $294.88.

On 10/11/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $282.89 per share and a market cap of $289.60Bil. The stock has returned -13.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-book ratio of 1224.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC bought 7,005 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 10,329. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/11/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.04 per share and a market cap of $28.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 22,923 shares in BATS:PSEP, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.01 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $27.79 per share and a market cap of $506.47Mil. The stock has returned -5.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.36.

During the quarter, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC bought 9,548 shares of NAS:VIGI for a total holding of 236,002. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.16.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $61.63 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -23.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.79.

