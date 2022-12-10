Salvus Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $105.00Mil. The top holdings were EL(7.95%), GOOG(5.23%), and BRK.B(4.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Salvus Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PGR by 23,559 shares. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.41.

On 10/12/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $123.66 per share and a market cap of $72.23Bil. The stock has returned 37.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 88.18, a price-book ratio of 4.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 12,480 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.19 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.4836 per share and a market cap of $25.29Bil. The stock has returned 0.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Salvus Wealth Management, LLC bought 5,016 shares of NAS:ADI for a total holding of 20,221. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.13.

On 10/12/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $140.02 per share and a market cap of $71.39Bil. The stock has returned -15.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Salvus Wealth Management, LLC bought 422 shares of NAS:BKNG for a total holding of 1,467. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1878.43.

On 10/12/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1652.39 per share and a market cap of $64.90Bil. The stock has returned -33.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-book ratio of 16.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Salvus Wealth Management, LLC bought 9,643 shares of NYSE:FND for a total holding of 41,709. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.27.

On 10/12/2022, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc traded for a price of $69.17 per share and a market cap of $7.42Bil. The stock has returned -40.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

