Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

893-a Harrison Street, Se Leesburg, VA 20175

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $546.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.99%), MSFT(3.69%), and DE(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 156,763-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.77 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. bought 25,903 shares of NYSE:ZTS for a total holding of 76,482. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.13.

On 10/12/2022, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $145.86 per share and a market cap of $68.77Bil. The stock has returned -25.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-book ratio of 14.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 8.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 12,173 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.34 per share and a market cap of $2,233.95Bil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-book ratio of 38.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 5.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. bought 9,020 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 96,869. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 10/12/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $93.41 per share and a market cap of $170.19Bil. The stock has returned -46.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. bought 11,596 shares of NYSE:D for a total holding of 155,620. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.73.

On 10/12/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $62.66 per share and a market cap of $51.97Bil. The stock has returned -9.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.