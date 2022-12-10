Marshall Financial Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

225 International Circle Hunt Valley, MD 21030

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 175 stocks valued at a total of $235.00Mil. The top holdings were SRLN(8.78%), BUFT(6.80%), and VCSH(5.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marshall Financial Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought 41,008 shares of BATS:BUFT for a total holding of 884,290. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.75.

On 10/12/2022, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF traded for a price of $18.16 per share and a market cap of $157.99Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FAUG by 16,165 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.48.

On 10/12/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August traded for a price of $32.71 per share and a market cap of $284.58Mil. The stock has returned -10.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

During the quarter, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought 10,642 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 505,324. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.92.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $40.85 per share and a market cap of $6.55Bil. The stock has returned -6.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FPEI by 22,735 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.97.

On 10/12/2022, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $17.28 per share and a market cap of $620.35Mil. The stock has returned -12.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IUSB by 4,945 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.45.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $44.09 per share and a market cap of $16.91Bil. The stock has returned -15.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

