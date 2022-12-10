44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2350 OAKMONT WAY EUGENE, OR 97401

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $243.00Mil. The top holdings were NKE(11.61%), NEE(3.75%), and MSFT(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 276,721 shares in NYSE:AES, giving the stock a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.71 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, The AES Corp traded for a price of $24.13 per share and a market cap of $15.95Bil. The stock has returned 3.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The AES Corp has a price-book ratio of 7.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 201,496-share investment in NYSE:CNP. Previously, the stock had a 2.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.2 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, CenterPoint Energy Inc traded for a price of $25.55 per share and a market cap of $15.89Bil. The stock has returned 0.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CenterPoint Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 144,128-share investment in NYSE:NRG. Previously, the stock had a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.88 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, NRG Energy Inc traded for a price of $39.75 per share and a market cap of $9.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NRG Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.78, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 196,259 shares in NYSE:NI, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.45 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, NiSource Inc traded for a price of $24.19 per share and a market cap of $9.76Bil. The stock has returned 3.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NiSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 865 shares in NAS:FCNCA, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $781.25 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, First Citizens BancShares Inc traded for a price of $824.8 per share and a market cap of $13.13Bil. The stock has returned -1.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Citizens BancShares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.