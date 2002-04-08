Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/20!

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (:PGR) today reported the following results for September 2022 and the third quarter of 2022:

SeptemberQuarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)

20222021Change20222021Change
Net premiums written$4,007.3$4,004.00 %$13,017.8$12,446.55 %
Net premiums earned$3,869.5$3,537.59 %$12,398.9$11,364.89 %
Net income (loss)$(684.4)$(130.3)425 %$124.1$118.55 %
Per share available to common shareholders$(1.17)$(0.23)418 %$0.20$0.195 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$(351.0)$(217.4)61 %$(216.4)$36.8NM
Combined ratio116.2100.116.1 pts.99.2100.4(1.2) pts.
Average equivalent common shares584.6584.70 %587.1587.10 %

NM = Not Meaningful

September
(thousands; unaudited)
20222021Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency – auto7,600.37,973.6(5) %
Direct – auto9,823.89,613.12 %
Total personal auto17,424.117,586.7(1) %
Total special lines5,558.05,282.45 %
Total Personal Lines22,982.122,869.10 %
Total Commercial Lines1,039.8952.79 %
Total Property business2,835.52,735.04 %
Companywide Total26,857.426,556.81 %

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest car insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at : PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
[email protected]

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive September 2022 Complete Earnings Release: Download PDF

