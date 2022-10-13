Northside Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $308.00Mil. The top holdings were DVY(20.18%), META(15.09%), and TXN(11.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northside Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in BATS:FLOT, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.06 per share and a market cap of $9.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Northside Capital Management, LLC bought 13,868 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 342,320. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/13/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $130.4599 per share and a market cap of $349.14Bil. The stock has returned -59.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Northside Capital Management, LLC bought 14,825 shares of NAS:DVY for a total holding of 579,259. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.53.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $110.62 per share and a market cap of $20.23Bil. The stock has returned -2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.82.

During the quarter, Northside Capital Management, LLC bought 349,485 shares of NYSE:NU for a total holding of 530,496. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.59.

On 10/13/2022, Nu Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $4.2001 per share and a market cap of $19.37Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.08 and a price-sales ratio of 9.79.

During the quarter, Northside Capital Management, LLC bought 7,946 shares of NYSE:SNOW for a total holding of 51,653. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.57.

On 10/13/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $157.05 per share and a market cap of $49.76Bil. The stock has returned -52.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -73.42 and a price-sales ratio of 31.48.

