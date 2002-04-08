NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International ( MERC) will release its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after the close of the market. Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer and David K. Ure, Senior Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results. The call can be accessed by dialing one of the following:



USA Toll Free: +1 866 580 3963

Canada Toll Free: +1 866 378 3566

USA Local: +1 786 697 3501

New York: +1 212 999 6659

Berlin : +49 (0) 30 3001 90612

Sydney: +61 (0) 2 8014 9383

Listeners can also access the conference call live over the Internet by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tr7ugjbz

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software.

A recording of the completed conference call can be accessed through the webcast link on the Company's website at https://mercerint.com/investors/events-calendar/ .

At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, the United States, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com .