SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. ( TVTX) today announced that following late-cycle review interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Company expects the previously assigned Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 17, 2022 for its New Drug Application (NDA) under Subpart H for accelerated approval of sparsentan for the treatment of IgA nephropathy to be extended by three months.

As part of its late-cycle review, the FDA has requested that the Company update its proposed Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy (REMS) to include liver monitoring for sparsentan consistent with certain other approved products in the endothelin receptor antagonist class. The Company anticipates submitting an updated REMS plan in the coming days. Based upon feedback from the FDA, the updated submission is likely to be considered a major amendment to the NDA which is expected to result in a three-month extension of the PDUFA target action date to allow sufficient time to review the information. No additional clinical data or studies have been requested as part of the application review process.

“While this request for additional monitoring within the REMS came unexpectedly, the strength of the clinical data supporting the profile of sparsentan and our confidence in the potential for sparsentan to be approved as a new therapy for IgA nephropathy remain unchanged,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Many people living with IgA nephropathy continue to face a progression of disease with no currently approved non-immunosuppressive treatments available. We will use the additional time to work collaboratively with the FDA as we continue the labeling process, and further prepare for launch with the goal of enabling sparsentan to ultimately become a new treatment standard, if approved.”

About Sparsentan

Sparsentan, a Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist (DEARA), is a novel investigational product candidate selectively targeting the endothelin A receptor (ET A R) and the angiotensin II subtype 1 receptor (AT 1 R). Pre-clinical data have shown that blockade of both endothelin type A and angiotensin II type 1 pathways in forms of rare chronic kidney disease, reduces proteinuria, protects podocytes and prevents glomerulosclerosis and mesangial cell proliferation. Sparsentan has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of FSGS and IgAN in the U.S. and Europe.

Sparsentan is currently being evaluated in the pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study for the treatment of FSGS and the pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study for the treatment of IgAN. In February 2021, the Company announced that the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in FSGS achieved its pre-specified interim FSGS partial remission of proteinuria endpoint (FPRE) with statistical significance. FPRE is a clinically meaningful endpoint defined as urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UP/C) ≤1.5 g/g and a >40 percent reduction in UP/C from baseline. After 36 weeks of treatment, 42.0 percent of patients receiving sparsentan achieved FPRE, compared to 26.0 percent of irbesartan-treated patients (p=0.0094). Preliminary results from the interim analysis suggest that at the time of the interim assessment, sparsentan had been generally well-tolerated and shown a comparable safety profile to irbesartan. In August of 2021, the Company announced that the ongoing PROTECT Study in IgAN met its pre-specified interim primary efficacy endpoint with statistical significance, demonstrating a greater than threefold reduction of proteinuria from baseline after 36 weeks of treatment, compared to the active control irbesartan (p<0.0001). Preliminary results from the interim analysis suggest that at the time of the interim assessment, sparsentan had been generally well tolerated and performed consistent with the observed safety profile to date. In the Phase 2 DUET Study of sparsentan in FSGS, the combined treatment group met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a greater than two-fold reduction in proteinuria compared to irbesartan, and was generally well tolerated after the eight-week, double-blind treatment period. Irbesartan is part of a class of drugs used to manage FSGS and IgAN in the absence of an approved pharmacologic treatment. An NDA for accelerated approval of sparsentan in IgAN is currently being evaluated by the FDA under Priority Review designation. If approved for both indications, sparsentan could potentially be the first medicine approved for both FSGS and IgAN.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

