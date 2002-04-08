MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ( ALGM) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2023 prior to the market open on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT

Live Webcast Link: Click Here

Dial-in Participant Registration Link: Click Here

Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible via Allegro MicroSystems’ investor relations page: investors.allegromicro.com.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Derek D'Antilio

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 603 626-2300

[email protected]