DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

745 5TH AVENUE NEW YORK CITY, NY 10009

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $122.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.36%), PXD(3.44%), and XOM(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,325-share investment in NAS:WWD. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.43 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Woodward Inc traded for a price of $84.45 per share and a market cap of $5.08Bil. The stock has returned -26.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Woodward Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VRP by 2,500 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.7.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF traded for a price of $22.02 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned -11.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IRM by 700 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.5.

On 10/13/2022, Iron Mountain Inc traded for a price of $45.78 per share and a market cap of $13.31Bil. The stock has returned 11.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-book ratio of 20.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PFXF by 1,900 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.32.

On 10/13/2022, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF traded for a price of $16.63 per share and a market cap of $893.86Mil. The stock has returned -16.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FPF by 1,400 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.91.

On 10/13/2022, First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund traded for a price of $16.02 per share and a market cap of $974.78Mil. The stock has returned -29.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

