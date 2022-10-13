Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $51.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(29.40%), VOE(14.33%), and VIOG(7.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VXUS by 2,745 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $46.18 per share and a market cap of $43.10Bil. The stock has returned -25.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

The guru established a new position worth 430 shares in NYSE:BRK.B, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.56 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $275.78 per share and a market cap of $609.03Bil. The stock has returned -0.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought 524 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 69,467. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $215.08 per share and a market cap of $67.09Bil. The stock has returned -26.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a price-book ratio of 7.57.

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 781 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $91.37 per share and a market cap of $61.91Bil. The stock has returned -16.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought 436 shares of ARCA:VOE for a total holding of 59,485. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.7.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $125.74 per share and a market cap of $14.62Bil. The stock has returned -10.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

