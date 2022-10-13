JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $205.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.59%), MSFT(6.03%), and AMZN(4.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 101,000-share investment in NAS:SRRA. Previously, the stock had a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.99 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Sierra Oncology Inc traded for a price of $54.99 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned 178.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sierra Oncology Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.50.

The guru established a new position worth 13,078 shares in NAS:SNPS, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $338.58 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $287.43 per share and a market cap of $43.95Bil. The stock has returned -2.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-book ratio of 7.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.47 and a price-sales ratio of 9.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MRO by 112,113 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.7.

On 10/13/2022, Marathon Oil Corp traded for a price of $28.33 per share and a market cap of $19.20Bil. The stock has returned 81.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 22,091 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/13/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.06 per share and a market cap of $1,296.77Bil. The stock has returned -28.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-book ratio of 5.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 42,185 shares in NAS:GFS, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.84 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc traded for a price of $50.49 per share and a market cap of $27.27Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

