THREADGILL FINANCIAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(7.59%), AZO(6.95%), and LOW(6.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THREADGILL FINANCIAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 13,730-share investment in NAS:ULTA. Previously, the stock had a 4.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $402.75 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Ulta Beauty Inc traded for a price of $398.89 per share and a market cap of $20.43Bil. The stock has returned 0.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-book ratio of 11.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 95,437 shares in NYSE:MO, giving the stock a 3.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.62 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $45.89 per share and a market cap of $82.64Bil. The stock has returned 3.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 22,037 shares in NYSE:JNJ, giving the stock a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $169.22 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $165.15 per share and a market cap of $434.21Bil. The stock has returned 6.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-book ratio of 5.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 73,742-share investment in NYSE:KKR. Previously, the stock had a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.53 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, KKR & Co Inc traded for a price of $45.52 per share and a market cap of $39.14Bil. The stock has returned -29.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KKR & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 17,499-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.08 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $130.29 per share and a market cap of $350.16Bil. The stock has returned -59.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

