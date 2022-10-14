FORESIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1205 INDUSTRIAL DR. SALINE, MI 48176-1644

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $58.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(9.25%), IRM(7.12%), and DIV(6.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FORESIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 23,241-share investment in NYSE:XOM. Previously, the stock had a 3.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.3 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $101.87 per share and a market cap of $424.56Bil. The stock has returned 72.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 55.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 62,609-share investment in BATS:IDV. Previously, the stock had a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.71 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, iShares International Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $22.82 per share and a market cap of $3.76Bil. The stock has returned -21.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a price-book ratio of 0.97.

During the quarter, FORESIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ADVISORS, INC. bought 87,924 shares of NAS:ARCC for a total holding of 187,920. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.33.

On 10/14/2022, Ares Capital Corp traded for a price of $17.84 per share and a market cap of $9.02Bil. The stock has returned -6.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ares Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 100,635-share investment in NYSE:VALE. Previously, the stock had a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.16 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Vale SA traded for a price of $13.67 per share and a market cap of $63.05Bil. The stock has returned 4.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vale SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 104,088-share investment in NYSE:HTGC. Previously, the stock had a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.27 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Hercules Capital Inc traded for a price of $12.66 per share and a market cap of $1.61Bil. The stock has returned -15.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hercules Capital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 115.09, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 37.13 and a price-sales ratio of 15.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

