JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on October 27, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com%2Finvestors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (Registration+Link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com%2Finvestors).

