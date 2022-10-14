Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

25550 CHAGRIN BOULEVARD BEACHWOOD, OH 44122

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 472 stocks valued at a total of $2.10Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.60%), MSFT(3.00%), and BRK.B(2.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LECO by 102,382 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.94.

On 10/14/2022, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc traded for a price of $125.885 per share and a market cap of $7.28Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-book ratio of 7.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 219,160 shares in NAS:RIVN, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.08 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Rivian Automotive Inc traded for a price of $32.5099 per share and a market cap of $29.78Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rivian Automotive Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.53 and a price-sales ratio of 56.40.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BALL by 96,812 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.49.

On 10/14/2022, Ball Corp traded for a price of $49.33 per share and a market cap of $15.47Bil. The stock has returned -45.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ball Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 1,414,300 shares in NYSE:NU, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.59 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Nu Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $4.3 per share and a market cap of $19.50Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.11 and a price-sales ratio of 9.87.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PGNY by 230,632 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.44.

On 10/14/2022, Progyny Inc traded for a price of $39.39 per share and a market cap of $3.58Bil. The stock has returned -33.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progyny Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-book ratio of 12.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 190.67 and a price-sales ratio of 6.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.