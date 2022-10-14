Gen Z & the Rise of Digital Commerce

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience company focused on bringing companies closer to customers for nearly 100 years, will be a featured presenter on a panel program and discussion at the upcoming Reuters Strategic Marketing Conference.

The Harte Hanks panel presentation, "Gen Z & The Rise of Digital Commerce," will examine how leading-edge digital marketers are leveraging data and analytics to fully engage with Gen Z customers, the largest and most influential consumer segment shaping brand performance.

A featured speaker, Harte Hanks' Chief Analytics Officer, Dan Rubin, will discuss specific methods of how smart data and analytics can drive better reach and engagement with this key audience. "We'll offer key insights on how to facilitate an e-commerce shopping experience that moves Gen Z customers seamlessly through the purchase funnel," Mr. Rubin noted. Mr. Rubin will also share effective strategies for creating authentic, organic content that engages Gen Z and creates a shared sense of purpose with a brand.

With over 20 years of analytics and CRM experience, Mr. Rubin was one of the founding members of the Harte Hanks Analytics team. Dan's analytics expertise spans across many different clients and across all industries, including retail, banking, gaming, automotive, high-tech/B2B, travel/entertainment, pharmaceutical and packaged goods.

The Reuters Strategic Marketing Conference 2022, on October 21-22, will bring together leaders from the world's most influential brands to define the future of marketing. The global platform is designed to empower marketing leaders with the tools they need to ensure their brands are engaging with modern audiences with human-first data strategies.

In addition, Harte Hanks will be an exhibitor in the Reuters Customer Service and Experience Conference and Expo at the Brooklyn Bridge Marriott on October 18-19, 2022, featuring a range of leading brands including M&T Bank, IHG Hotels & Resorts, UPS and Citizens Financial Group, among others.

