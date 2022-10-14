Madrona Financial Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were ACWI(14.46%), SPY(8.37%), and QQQ(6.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Madrona Financial Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 31,825-share investment in BATS:VUSB. Previously, the stock had a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.8285 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 10,655-share investment in ARCA:GBIL. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.51 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.735 per share and a market cap of $3.91Bil. The stock has returned 0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 10,635-share investment in NYSE:USB. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.27 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $42.985 per share and a market cap of $63.43Bil. The stock has returned -25.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 1,008 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $361.14 per share and a market cap of $271.47Bil. The stock has returned -17.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

During the quarter, Madrona Financial Services, LLC bought 3,860 shares of NAS:ACWI for a total holding of 300,823. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.39.

On 10/14/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $78.02 per share and a market cap of $14.40Bil. The stock has returned -22.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

