NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an online platform which sells household consumables in bulk and licenses its e-commerce software through its Spresso Software and Services Division, today announced that the Company received a written letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “”) that it is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the Listed Company Manual because the average closing price of the Company’s common stock was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to be listed and traded on the , subject to the Company’s compliance with other continued listing standards.



The Company will notify the that it intends to cure the stock price deficiency and to return to compliance with the continued listing standard. The Company can regain compliance at any time within the six-month period following receipt of the notice if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period the Company has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. The Company intends to consider available alternatives, including, but not limited to, a reverse stock split, subject to stockholder approval, no later than at the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders, if necessary to cure the stock price non-compliance. Under the ’s rules, if the Company determines that it will cure the stock price deficiency by taking an action that will require stockholder approval by no later than its next annual meeting of stockholders and implements the action promptly thereafter, the price condition will be deemed cured if the price promptly exceeds $1.00 per share, and the price remains above that level for at least the following 30 trading days.

The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other continued listing standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, such as Boxed’s plan to notify the of its intent to cure the continued listing requirement deficiency and any potential plans to cure the stock price deficiency, including by action that would require a stockholder vote. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “intends,” “plans,” and “will,” or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the continued listing standards of the within the applicable cure period, the Company’s ability to continue to comply with applicable listing standards of the , and the other factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on our Company or our business or operations. Such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by Spresso, the Company’s own Software & Service business. From solving challenges with data using machine-learning modules to re-platforming with end-to-end technology, Spresso’s purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies enable better business outcomes for e-commerce customers. The Company aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices, and as such, has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

