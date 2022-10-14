Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 347 stocks valued at a total of $2.22Bil. The top holdings were SCHG(15.13%), SCHV(13.61%), and SCHD(10.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avantax Planning Partners, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:HYMB by 312,185 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.02.

On 10/14/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.99 per share and a market cap of $1.79Bil. The stock has returned -16.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. bought 135,279 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 592,997. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.22.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.92 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned -3.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 198,378 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/14/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $67.94 per share and a market cap of $36.43Bil. The stock has returned -8.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a price-book ratio of 3.12.

During the quarter, Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. bought 277,638 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 508,518. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $45.45 per share and a market cap of $42.43Bil. The stock has returned -27.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 182,735 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 10/14/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $54.56 per share and a market cap of $12.87Bil. The stock has returned -28.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a price-book ratio of 6.22.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

