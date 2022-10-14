Adviser Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 243 stocks valued at a total of $1.42Bil. The top holdings were BND(11.29%), VFVA(10.50%), and VTEB(7.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Adviser Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Adviser Investments LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VSS by 598,187 shares. The trade had a 4.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.83.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $91.16 per share and a market cap of $6.54Bil. The stock has returned -31.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.28.

During the quarter, Adviser Investments LLC bought 267,159 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 390,508. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/14/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.22 per share and a market cap of $28.72Bil. The stock has returned -9.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 555,697 shares in NAS:USXF, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.13 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF traded for a price of $27.75 per share and a market cap of $556.39Mil. The stock has returned -24.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a price-book ratio of 4.23.

During the quarter, Adviser Investments LLC bought 102,788 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 154,275. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $126.31 per share and a market cap of $92.78Bil. The stock has returned -7.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

Adviser Investments LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JVAL by 236,692 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.28.

On 10/14/2022, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $30.39 per share and a market cap of $445.21Mil. The stock has returned -15.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

