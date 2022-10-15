Shelter Mutual Insurance Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $309.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(6.05%), VXUS(5.35%), and VRTX(4.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 94,931-share investment in NYSE:PING. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.83 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Ping Identity Holding Corp traded for a price of $28.47 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned 6.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ping Identity Holding Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.35 and a price-sales ratio of 7.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 34,217 shares in NYSE:WDS, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.67 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Woodside Energy Group Ltd traded for a price of $20.46 per share and a market cap of $40.46Bil. The stock has returned 21.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 7,698 shares in NYSE:KD, giving the stock a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.11 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc traded for a price of $8.23 per share and a market cap of $1.87Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -108.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 650 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 10/15/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $99.19 per share and a market cap of $413.39Bil. The stock has returned 65.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 54.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 475 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 10/15/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $142.94 per share and a market cap of $252.73Bil. The stock has returned 36.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 17.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

