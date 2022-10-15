Parcion Private Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 193 stocks valued at a total of $894.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAE(4.96%), PID(4.20%), and AAPL(4.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 578,558 shares. The trade had a 5.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 10/15/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.82 per share and a market cap of $11.96Bil. The stock has returned -2.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 2,459,804 shares in NAS:PID, giving the stock a 4.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.03 during the quarter.

On 10/15/2022, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $15.06 per share and a market cap of $747.88Mil. The stock has returned -14.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.82.

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGD by 475,559 shares. The trade had a 2.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.69.

On 10/15/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $56.13 per share and a market cap of $5.80Bil. The stock has returned -27.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought 130,788 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 261,812. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.38 per share and a market cap of $2,223.87Bil. The stock has returned -3.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-book ratio of 38.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought 127,056 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 251,671. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/15/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.22 per share and a market cap of $28.72Bil. The stock has returned -9.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

