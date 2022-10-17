ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW) ("Nutriband" or the "Company") today announced that it has accepted an invitation as a guest speaker for the 2023 Transdermal and Microneedle Conference to be held in London on January 23 and 24. The Company's presentation will be on ‘Improving existing transdermal technologies to reduce the liability profile of abusable medications' which will discuss our AVERSA technology as a reference point. Nutriband CEO, Gareth Sheridan, will be speaking on behalf of the Company.

The Company was also invited to participate as a panelist for a discussion to take place on the topic of microneedles as a therapeutic tool, to be moderated by James Birchall, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Cardiff University. Nutriband COO and President of its 4P Therapeutics subsidiary, Dr. Alan Smith, will be participating as a panelist on the Company's behalf.

The panel discussion overview will be as follows:

Reviewing microneedles technologies as a novel therapeutic tool for drug delivery

Discussing the benefits of microneedle patches and transdermal delivery systems

Understanding the challenges associated with microneedle technologies

Dissecting the latest trends in microneedle drug delivery

Conference presentations and panelists are also expected from Merck (NYSE: MRK), GSK (NYSE: GSK), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RANI), Leo Pharmaceuticals, Vaxxas and Starton Therapeutics.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA ® technology. Aversa is an abuse deterrent transdermal technology that incorporates aversive agents to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

