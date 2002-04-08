NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. ( FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced its comprehensive set of audience segments will be available via TransUnion's TruAudience® Data Marketplace. The partnership connects Fluent’s database of 280 million US consumer profiles to TransUnion’s three-dimensional view of identity — covering people, homes, and devices delivering scale across 80 million US-connected households.

“As the consumer journey becomes increasingly fragmented and expectations around ad relevance continue to increase, now more than ever advertisers need reliable, privacy-compliant data to improve their audience targeting,” said Brian Hogan, President of Data Solutions at Fluent. “We’re proud to partner with TransUnion to make our 100% declared and opted-in data easily accessible to advertisers to enhance their omnichannel marketing initiatives and drive better business outcomes.”

The TruAudience Data Marketplace is an end-to-end solution for executing high fidelity streaming and omnichannel campaigns with consistency and scale. The marketplace is one of the most leveraged audience targeting solutions across leading streaming publishers, demand-side platforms (DSPs), and supply-side platforms (SSPs). Clients can create custom audiences and reach consumers with the right message across multiple channels.

“Media buyers and sellers can now access Fluent’s database of US consumer profiles in the TruAudience Data Marketplace providing the ability to transact on Connected TV and streaming audio with precision targeting at scale,” said Michelle Swanston, VP of Media and Entertainment and Head of Data Marketplace at TransUnion. “This collaboration enables advertisers to deliver better-targeted campaigns across people, households, and connected devices.”

Fluent’s first-party, single-source data is 100% identity-based, providing full addressability and meaningful scale in a cookieless world. Fluent’s robust set of consumer attributes spans key categories like health, finance, politics, home and family, demographics, and more. Now available in the TruAudience Data Marketplace, advertisers can leverage custom and syndicated segments to enable more effective audience targeting across programmatic, social, and Connected TV platforms.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. ( FLNT) is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

About TransUnion (:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.® A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

About TruAudience by TransUnion

Powered by a three-dimensional view of people, households, and devices, TruAudience® solutions provide precise, scalable identity to enable audience targeting and consumer engagement across offline, digital, and streaming environments. To learn more, visit www.truaudience.com.

