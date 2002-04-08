FRISCO, TX, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (:CRK) announces it has changed the date and time of its previously announced earnings release and conference call for the third quarter of 2022. The Company will now release the third quarter 2022 results on November 1, 2022 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 9:00 a.m. CT on November 2, 2022 to discuss the third quarter results.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI39ce5cb8026c4144ae9a888f217e28ae. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Those parties who previously registered for the conference call will not need to register again for the call due to the date change.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uhgfab48.

A replay of the third quarter 2022 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 12:00 p.m. CT on November 2, 2022. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uhgfab48.

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.



