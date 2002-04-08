TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be issued by press release on November 1, 2022 at approximately 7:00am ET.



The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00am ET on November 1, 2022 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO and Christian Mayer, CFO.

Conference call participants should pre-register using this registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1af2aba36af2447083ab88bbad24df4b to receive the dial in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at corporate.colliers.com in the “Events” section.

