LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Edward J. Richardson, as well as members of the Company’s Board of Directors, Leadership Team, and 30+ year employees will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Monday, October 24, 2022.



The Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live on Monday, October 24, 2022, starting at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the closing ceremony via livestream at https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/10621876.

“We are proud of our 75 years of accomplishments, and we look forward to celebrating our history by ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell. As we continue to grow, Richardson Electronics is dedicated to investing in our diverse employee base, new technologies including green energy solutions, and services enabling us to provide quality products and engineered solutions to more than 20,000 customers we serve throughout the world,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Fiscal 2023 is off to an excellent start, which is a direct result of the valuable solutions we provide our global customers and our great team of employees and partners. We’ve been a force for 75 years and will continue to be for at least 75 years more.”

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative and green energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

