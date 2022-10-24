KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today reiterate its social value corporate strategy that aligns with Value-based Intermediation ("VBI") principle first launched by Central Bank of Malaysia in 2017. Together with Labuan IBFC establishment of Islamic Digital Asset Centre (IDAC), Greenpro Capital will spearhead the economic development and technology solutions offerings for a complete digital ecosystem within Islamic Finance.

VBI aims to deliver the intended outcomes of Shariah through practices, conduct and offerings that generate positive and sustainable impact to the economy, community and environment, consistent with the shareholders' sustainable returns and long-term interests. During the 2020-2021, the total VBI-related financing in Malaysia reached US$ 17.5 billion, which served over 375,000 accounts (2017-2020: US$ 20 billion and 235,000 accounts).

During Labuan IBFC's session on Unveiling Labuan as Asia's IDAC - Pioneering A New Asset Class, the panel touches on topics including

Shariah and ESG Issuances/Investment through Asset Tokenization; What are the opportunities available for Shariah assets and sustainable investing in the digital sphere? Opportunities for SMEs and corporates in raising funds on a blockchain platform An entrepreneur's experience of tokenizing assets / projects

From left: Greg Miller, Executive Director of Aspac Capital; Aqim Marzuki, CEO of Cattle Queen Ranch; Nik Mohamed Din Nik Musa, Director General of Labuan FSA; Dr. (h.c.) C.K.Lee, CEO of Greenpro Capital Corp; Datuk Prof. Dr. Mohamad Akram Laldin, Executive Director of ISRA; Ja'afar Rihan, Head of Islamic Finance of Labuan FSA.

Greenpro CEO, Dr. CK Lee said during the forum, "Parallel to the rapid growth of the digital asset and tokenization is the rapid growth of digital asset regulation, STO is considered to be a very efficient method of alternative financing. Due to the world's trend moving towards ESG and decarbonization, and the successful track record in our CryptoSX Digital Exchange, we are expecting a large number of international issuers to list on our Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange, Green-X."

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX and Green-X for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

GRNQ has 7,867,188 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 3,831,677 shares.

