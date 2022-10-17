S.C. Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9375 E. SHEA BLVD SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $61.00Mil. The top holdings were ACN(5.75%), AAPL(4.86%), and IVV(4.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were S.C. Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 13,677 shares in NYSE:ACN, giving the stock a 5.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $288.99 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $261.34 per share and a market cap of $164.18Bil. The stock has returned -22.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-book ratio of 7.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, S.C. Financial Services, Inc. bought 37,639 shares of BATS:BUFT for a total holding of 54,405. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.75.

On 10/17/2022, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF traded for a price of $18.308 per share and a market cap of $160.60Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

The guru established a new position worth 14,424 shares in NAS:Z, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.72 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Zillow Group Inc traded for a price of $28.42 per share and a market cap of $6.90Bil. The stock has returned -69.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zillow Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 16,000 shares in NYSE:EPD, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.8 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $25.235 per share and a market cap of $54.88Bil. The stock has returned 11.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 15,793 shares in NAS:BSMP, giving the stock a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.48 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.9982 per share and a market cap of $84.00Mil. The stock has returned -6.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.