HFG Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $72.00Mil. The top holdings were FV(8.16%), QQQ(7.94%), and VBR(4.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HFG Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HFG Advisors, Inc. bought 5,839 shares of ARCA:VBR for a total holding of 22,432. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.1.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $151.4399 per share and a market cap of $22.15Bil. The stock has returned -12.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

The guru sold out of their 6,426-share investment in NYSE:CVS. Previously, the stock had a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.99 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $90.78 per share and a market cap of $118.82Bil. The stock has returned 7.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

HFG Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:RDVY by 11,371 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.79.

On 10/17/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $40.545 per share and a market cap of $7.54Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

HFG Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 2,606 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 10/17/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $127.96 per share and a market cap of $305.03Bil. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-book ratio of 6.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, HFG Advisors, Inc. bought 6,272 shares of NAS:FYC for a total holding of 16,934. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.79.

On 10/17/2022, FIRST TR EXCH TRD traded for a price of $55.4768 per share and a market cap of $196.94Mil. The stock has returned -23.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR EXCH TRD has a price-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a price-book ratio of 2.86.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

