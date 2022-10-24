HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (: CSV) today announced plans to release 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, October 27, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. central time How: Live over the phone via audio conferencing link or live over the Internet via webcast link



An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 169 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email [email protected]