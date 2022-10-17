New Potomac Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $118.00Mil. The top holdings were IAU(7.20%), AAPL(4.53%), and IVV(4.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were New Potomac Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, New Potomac Partners, LLC bought 62,812 shares of ARCA:TFI for a total holding of 67,762. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.83.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.35 per share and a market cap of $3.13Bil. The stock has returned -12.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

New Potomac Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 25,015 shares. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/17/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.26 per share and a market cap of $28.84Bil. The stock has returned -9.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 20,995 shares in NAS:IEI, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.05 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.28 per share and a market cap of $11.84Bil. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 9,405 shares in NYSE:CMI, giving the stock a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.76 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Cummins Inc traded for a price of $220.11 per share and a market cap of $31.03Bil. The stock has returned -5.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cummins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 37,831-share investment in NAS:CSCO. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.37 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $41.3 per share and a market cap of $169.70Bil. The stock has returned -22.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-book ratio of 4.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

