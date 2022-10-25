DEER PARK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals (“Eton” or “the Company”) ( ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference as follows:



Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Time: 6:00PM ET Register to watch the event here: Click Here

The webcast will be accessible via the Company’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/ in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

Eton will be participating in 1x1 meetings, which can be requested through your LD Micro representative.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently commercializes ALKINDI SPRINKLE® and Carglumic Acid tablets and has four additional rare disease products under development, including dehydrated alcohol injection and the ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

