BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the Company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age.

Designed by BARK’s team of dog food experts and nutritionists, BARK Food provides healthy meals and accessories tailored to the dietary needs and individuality of specific breeds to help them be their best, happiest and healthiest dog-self. BARK’s Same Price Forever guarantee ensures the price that customers pay for their dog’s food will not change for as long as they remain active customers. The Company has made the same promise to its BarkBox subscribers since its founding in 2011. To date, roughly 70% of BARK Food customers have subscribed to recurring shipments.

“Over the past 11 years, we’ve had the opportunity to serve millions of dogs and have learned firsthand the value of serving each dog as an individual,” said Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BARK. “Since launching our breed-specific food in August, customer engagement and conversion has improved significantly, and today’s announcement is a testament to the sizable opportunity we see ahead. With BARK Food now serving ten breeds and offering puppy-specific formulas, our addressable market has grown considerably, and we look forward to including additional breeds soon.”

To celebrate this milestone, BARK is launching the Next Top Dog Model contest to enlist 10 dogs as the face of BARK Food. From today through November 17, dog parents can share a photo of their dog and why they should be BARK’s Next Top Dog Model via the submission portal at post.bark.co%2Fmodels. The 10 winners will be featured on BARK’s social media channels, made up of a combined 9.2 million followers, and in BARK’s marketing materials and will receive $500, a professional photoshoot, as well as toys and treats from BARK’s 10-year BARK-iversary collection. The first 1,000 entries will also receive a $5 gift card to BarkShop on the date BARK announces the winners.

