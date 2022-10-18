PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one partner to its executive search business and two partners and two principals to its Heidrick Consulting business in the Americas during September 2022.

"In today's uncertain economic environment, our clients require talent solutions that help enhance their performance, growth, and culture," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "With his financial background and expertise, Donald offers organizations the talent and business support essential to achieve their strategic objectives."

Donald Chae joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Chicago office. Focusing on consumer and retail banking and fintech for public and private equity businesses, Donald brings extensive experience in CEO succession planning, C-suite executive searches, and board director searches across the financial services sector. Previously, he was with another global executive search firm.

"As companies consider how they will operate in the evolving economic environment, leadership must focus on developing the skills and qualities that drive success," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "These new consultants bring deep experience that enable them to act as trusted advisers and provide timely and impactful strategic counsel to our clients that are creating innovative and inclusive cultures."

Brad Aspel joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the New York office, working with clients to co-create leadership strategies, focusing on executive and team coaching across a wide range of industries. An associate professor at Columbia Business School, Brad instructs courses on leadership and strategy. Previously, he was with a strategic consulting firm.

Ana Cassinelli joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the São Paulo office. With more than 15 years of experience, Ana works with clients to enrich their culture, business strategy, and talent management in Brazil and Latin American countries. Previously, Ana was with another global executive search and leadership development firm.

Tej Hazra joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Toronto office. Tej brings more than 16 years of regional and global DE&I strategy design, delivery, and program advancement. He was with another global executive search firm prior and previously led DE&I for financial services and technology firms.

Dan Kirk, Ph.D., joined Heidrick & Struggles a principal in the Philadelphia office. Dan has worked with clients across sectors as a collaborative coach on leadership, teamwork, organizational effectiveness, and DE&I leadership. Previously, he was with a global performance consulting company.

