Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq:MPAA) today announced it is scheduled for a fireside chat presentation at Gabelli Funds 46th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium being held in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time.

The fireside chat will be available via Zoom through the company’s investor relations Events and Presentations section at www.motorcarparts.com.

The symposium coincides with the company’s participation at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) also in Las Vegas the same week.

ABOUT MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake pads, brake rotors, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company’s electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005288/en/