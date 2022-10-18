Mechanics Bank Trust Department recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $529.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(6.42%), AAPL(4.67%), and LQD(4.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 46,660 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 95,572. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 10/18/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $52.7 per share and a market cap of $13.16Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 10,577 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.57.

On 10/18/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.59 per share and a market cap of $32.07Bil. The stock has returned -21.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 34,620 shares of ARCA:BKLN for a total holding of 156,215. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.73.

On 10/18/2022, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $20.78 per share and a market cap of $3.26Bil. The stock has returned -2.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 8,815 shares of ARCA:IWP for a total holding of 87,214. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.7.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $82.09 per share and a market cap of $11.47Bil. The stock has returned -29.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a price-book ratio of 5.84.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 4,845 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.38 per share and a market cap of $1,309.00Bil. The stock has returned -29.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

