Community Bank of Raymore recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $291.00Mil. The top holdings were O(18.50%), TSN(9.05%), and KHC(8.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Community Bank of Raymore’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Community Bank of Raymore bought 93,167 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 492,160. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 10/18/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $34.9 per share and a market cap of $269.78Bil. The stock has returned -25.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Community Bank of Raymore reduced their investment in NYSE:O by 40,441 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.95.

On 10/18/2022, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $58.2623 per share and a market cap of $36.06Bil. The stock has returned -9.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 183.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.78 and a price-sales ratio of 11.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Community Bank of Raymore reduced their investment in NAS:CSX by 75,000 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.08.

On 10/18/2022, CSX Corp traded for a price of $28.87 per share and a market cap of $60.28Bil. The stock has returned -16.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-book ratio of 4.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Community Bank of Raymore reduced their investment in NYSE:NRG by 55,000 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.88.

On 10/18/2022, NRG Energy Inc traded for a price of $42.67 per share and a market cap of $9.86Bil. The stock has returned 5.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NRG Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Community Bank of Raymore reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 15,000 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.75.

On 10/18/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $119.4501 per share and a market cap of $152.40Bil. The stock has returned 64.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-book ratio of 3.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

