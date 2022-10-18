SimpliFi, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $193.00Mil. The top holdings were AGZD(22.02%), LQDH(15.08%), and QEFA(9.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SimpliFi, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

SimpliFi, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:LQDH by 14,784 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $88.71 per share and a market cap of $742.14Mil. The stock has returned -6.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SimpliFi, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FLRN by 28,973 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.17.

On 10/18/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.265 per share and a market cap of $3.10Bil. The stock has returned -0.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SimpliFi, Inc. bought 2,682 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 120,900. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $141.77 per share and a market cap of $59.82Bil. The stock has returned -9.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a price-book ratio of 4.30.

The guru sold out of their 9,963-share investment in ARCA:JDIV. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.88 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF traded for a price of $32.33 per share and a market cap of $59.81Mil. The stock has returned -0.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

During the quarter, SimpliFi, Inc. bought 2,655 shares of ARCA:PWV for a total holding of 215,513. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.82.

On 10/18/2022, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $44.38 per share and a market cap of $762.82Mil. The stock has returned -2.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

