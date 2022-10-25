LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced the official launch of REDiMount (pronounced ready mount), a new lighting solution with a revolutionary mounting and installation system for refueling station canopies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005864/en/

REDiMount (Photo: Business Wire)

REDiMount is an out-of-the-box system that transforms the way canopy lighting is installed and maintained. The REDiMount system reduces the time necessary to install a canopy fixture by over 50%. The patent-pending design greatly simplifies the installation process by reducing the number of components in the box, eliminating the need for multiple installers, and requiring only a single canopy penetration to install, thereby eliminating potential water ingress points to provide a fully weatherproofed solution. Once installed, REDiMount can be removed with only a simple twist, enabling a quick release that simplifies maintenance or future upgrades. Best of all, it requires no tools, rewiring, or trips above the canopy. This game-changing design innovation sets a new standard for canopy lighting solutions.

“LSI is a vertically focused company, and the Refueling and C-Store segment is an important market for us,” said James A. Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries. “Our intimate knowledge of key verticals allows us to provide enhanced, differentiated value to our customers. REDiMount is more than a traditional product launch for us—it was created by understanding our customer’s needs and our relentless effort to innovate for our clients. LSI has maintained its longstanding leadership position in the industry thanks to engineering advances of the kind REDiMount so perfectly embodies.”

For nearly a half-century, LSI has been the foremost expert in canopy lighting and display solutions for the Refueling & C-Store industry. Click+here for more information about REDiMount and visit lsicorp.com%2Frcs to see the complete lineup of solutions for the Refueling and C-Store industry.

About LSI Industries

Headquartered in Greater Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol LYTS. The Company manufactures non-residential lighting and display solutions. Our lighting and lighting control systems consist of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. Our Display Solutions group consists of graphics solutions, digital signage, and technically advanced food display equipment for strategic vertical markets. LSI’s team of internal specialists also provide comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The Company employs approximately 1,400 people at 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005864/en/