CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $164.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(18.36%), SCHD(9.92%), and SPYG(7.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 350,244 shares in NYSE:AX, giving the stock a 7.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.47 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Axos Financial Inc traded for a price of $39.02 per share and a market cap of $2.35Bil. The stock has returned -26.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axos Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 216,928-share investment in BATS:IEFA. Previously, the stock had a 7.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.8 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $54.7 per share and a market cap of $77.43Bil. The stock has returned -26.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

The guru sold out of their 76,725-share investment in ARCA:MINT. Previously, the stock had a 4.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.73 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.525 per share and a market cap of $10.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 232,524 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 250,754. The trade had a 4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 10/18/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $29.195 per share and a market cap of $24.65Bil. The stock has returned -25.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

During the quarter, CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 53,416 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 251,087. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 10/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.9 per share and a market cap of $12.56Bil. The stock has returned -21.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a price-book ratio of 6.21.

