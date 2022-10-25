Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a multi-year marketing partnership with Piece+of+Cake+Moving+%26amp%3B+Storage, naming New York’s fastest growing and highest rated moving company, the first ever Official Moving and Storage Partner of the New York Knicks.

Piece of Cake Moving & Storage is headquartered in New York with local offices in NYC, Miami and Los Angeles. Recognized as the 104th fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc Magazine in 2022, Piece of Cake is flipping the traditional moving industry on its head with their unmatched customer service experience and logistics advancements. Their iconic pink moving trucks and friendly movers are a recognizable fixture in NYC.

Through the partnership, Piece of Cake Moving & Storage will receive significant brand promotion during Knicks games at The Garden including LED Signage, basket stanchion signage, on-court contests, and promotional in-game features on GardenVision. Piece of Cake will bring their brand’s signature joyfulness to Madison Square Garden with on-court contests at ten Knicks home games where fans will have a chance to win large cash prizes. Additionally, Piece of Cake will be highlighted throughout several Knicks Season Ticket Member communications and on digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden, which are on display to the millions of people who walk by The Garden every day.

“This is an outstanding opportunity to partner with a brand that has been recognized as the leader in the moving industry throughout New York City,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. “Similar to MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment, Piece of Cake puts their customers’ needs and experience at the forefront and for us, that’s a perfect partner.”

“At Piece of Cake, we are proud to be the trusted go-to mover for New Yorkers, and now the first Moving and Storage Partner of the iconic New York Knicks,” said Voyo Popovic, Founder & CEO of Piece+of+Cake+Moving+%26amp%3B+Storage. “No one represents the spirit of New York like the Knicks – they’re always on the ball and play for every minute, that's what it means to move like a New Yorker. Our partnership with the Knicks marries two of New York’s most celebrated brands as we both move this city.”

In addition to the partnership with the New York Knicks, Piece of Cake will launch its Move Like a New Yorker campaign to reach basketball lovers and New Yorkers beyond Madison Square Garden. The campaign will bring to life the company’s cheerfulness throughout the season with a scavenger hunt across New York City and on social channels. Piece of Cake will also be delighting their customers with a Knicks ticket sweepstakes giveaway and prizes throughout the season.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at %3Ci%3Ewww.msgsports.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Piece of Cake Moving & Storage

Founded in 2017 by Voyo Popovic, Piece of Cake Moving & Storage is New York’s fastest growing and highest rated moving company. Headquartered in NYC with local offices in Miami and Los Angeles, Recognized as the 104th fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc Magazine in 2022, Piece of Cake is flipping the traditional moving industry on its head with an authentic customer experience, competitive pricing, and logistic advancements. Piece of Cake Services include: local New York, Florida, and Southern California moving services; nationwide long distance moving services;pick up and delivery storage, flat-fee guarantee pricing; comprehensive packing services; unrivaled customer service; federal and state moving accreditation; professionally trained and experienced movers; a safe and compliant truck fleet with GPS tracking; and a dedicated customer success team. More information is available at %3Ci%3Emypieceofcakemove.com%3C%2Fi%3E or on social media at @pieceofcakemoving.

